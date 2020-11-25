Share:

islamabad - Police have arrested 153 beggars during a massive crackdown with an objective to curb the menace of begging from capital, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

Police also initiated legal process by registering FIRs against professional alm-seekers and their handlers, he said.

According to him, police have launched special campaign to curb this curse following the directions from IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed and nabbed 153 beggars during the last 24 hours.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddun Syed has directed to shift child beggars at shelter homes and protection centres for their proper upbringing and making them a responsible citizen. He has directed all SPs to keep a vigilant eye against beggars outside mosques, Imambargahs as well as at markets and ensure arrest of professional alm-seekers.

DIG (Operations) has said that this social evil would be curbed and those backing professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand. He said that needy children and women are shifted to the various centres after verification so that they could be made responsible citizens.

Specials squads have been constituted by him to curb begging practice and performance of these squads would be reviewed on daily basis.

He said this campaign against the professional alm-seekers will continue and strict action would be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the ugly business.

Meanwhile, the DIG (Operations) has also directed all police officials to ensure effective security in the city and enhanced checking around worship places and entry as well as exit points. He asked to improve patrolling plans and maintain high vigilance against anti-social elements.

Meanwhile, police have rounded up 12 outlaws including a member of house burglary gang held and recovered stolen motorbike, mobile phone, cash, narcotics, wine and weapons from them, he said.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities.

SP (Saddar Zone) Muhammad Sarfraz virk constituted police team under the supervision of SHO Ramana Police Station Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf , ASI Haider Ali along with others which succeeded to arrest a member of house burglary gang, identified as Waqar and recovered stolen mobile phone and cash from him. Case has been registered in Ramna Police Station and further investigation is underway from him.

Meanwhile, Khanna police arrested a bike lifter namely Yasir and recovered stolen motorbike from him. Tarnol police arrested accused Sulman Khan and recovered 530 gram hashish from him.

Nilor police arrested two bootleggers namely Shah Zaib and Amjad and recovered 30 litres alcohol and one wine bottle from their possession. Koral police apprehended an accused Ali Haider and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Lohibher police arrested accused Muhammad Shahzad and recovered 120 gram hashish from him. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from him.

During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed six proclaimed offenders and court absconder.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said that these social evils would be curbed and those backing drug peddlers and professional beggars would be dealt with iron hand. He further emphasised that this campaign would continue till elimination of anti-social elements.