ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Tuesday submitted an adjournment motion in the Senate seeking debate on the country’s foreign policy which is “at a trajectory of facing multiple crises and frontline choices.” The parliamentary leader of PPP in the House Senator Sherry Rehman submitted the motion in the Senate Secretariat under the Rule 85 of the Rules of the Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012. Senator Rehman said challenges were mounting, both on the geo-political and economic fronts.

“Several difficult milestones imperil Pakistan in serious ways, and we demand an urgent debate on these issues by adjourning the regular business of the House,” she said.

The opposition lawmaker stressed that the matter was of urgent public importance and merited immediate attention as well as parliamentary oversight on government responses, which were in a state of “unprecedented strategic drift.”