ISLAMABAD - The Prince of Wales has praised television for providing a ‘valuable source of company’ to the nation during the ‘trying months’ of lockdown. Prince Charles, 72, shared the inspiring message to nominees at the virtual Royal Television Society (RTS) Craft and Design Awards 2020 - before celebrating the extraordinary craftspeople in the UK television industry. ‘The nation was kept informed, engaged and entertained throughout those trying months by television in all its rich variety,’ the royal said, speaking in a clip which aired on RTS’ website recently. ‘I know that the coronavirus pandemic has brought incredibly difficult times to people working in television production and to freelance workers in particular.’