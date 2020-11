Share:

ISLAMABAD - Rain with snowfall over hills is likely in Potohar region, upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while cloudy weather to grip most parts of the country in next 24. Currently a westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the county, MET office reported. In last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm occured in Kashmir, KP, GB, Upper/Central Punjab and Balochistan. Snowfall over hills was also recorded during this period.