ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday categorically rejected ‘baseless speculation’ regarding possibility of recognition of the State of Israel by Pakistan.
Responding to media queries, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri underlined Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements in this context had been clear and unequivocal.
“The prime minister has made it clear that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian people, is found, Pakistan cannot recognise Israel,” he said.
The spokesperson added: “Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination. For just and lasting peace, it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State.”