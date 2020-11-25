Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday cat­egorically rejected ‘baseless speculation’ regarding possibility of recognition of the State of Israel by Pakistan.

Responding to media queries, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri un­derlined Prime Minis­ter Imran Khan’s state­ments in this context had been clear and un­equivocal.

“The prime minis­ter has made it clear that unless a just set­tlement of the Pales­tine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian peo­ple, is found, Pakistan cannot recognise Isra­el,” he said.

The spokesperson added: “Pakistan stead­fastly supports the Pal­estinian people’s in­alienable right to self-determination. For just and lasting peace, it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Na­tions and OIC (Organ­isation of Islamic Co­operation) resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capi­tal of a viable, indepen­dent and contiguous Palestinian State.”