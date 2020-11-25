Share:

Bahawalpur - Secretary Zakat and Ushr Punjab Alamgir Khan visited the office of District Zakat Committee Bahawalpur in connection with the inspection.

During the inspection, all the records regarding the distribution of Zakat funds were checked in the office of the District Zakat Committee. Apart from this, the beneficiaries of local zakat committees who received subsistence allowance during the financial year 2019-20 took statements regarding the collection of zakat fund from the recipients of zakat including subsistence allowance, regular and special subsistence allowance during lockdown.

Expressing satisfaction to check the statements and related records of the beneficiaries in detail, he said that it was satisfactory. During the inspection, he also directed that regular inspection of local Zakat committees should be continued. The formation of local Zakat Committees which have not been completed yet should be completed as soon as possible so that the beneficiaries of any Zakat Committee are not deprived of Zakat Fund in the new budget.

Addressing a meeting of the office bearers, the Secretary Zakat and Ushr Punjab said that steps would be taken to make the Zakat paid staff permanent and increase their monthly salaries. Malik Ahmad Nawaz Nangana, Chairman District Zakat Committee, Tahir Nadeem, Deputy Administrator Zakat and Muhammad Asif Iqbal, District Zakat Officer were also present on the occasion.

Cattle vaccinatedin Bahawalpur

Secretary Livestock South Punjab Aftab Ahmad Pirzada has said that the Punjab Livestock Department has vaccinated 32,49,575 cows and buffaloes in Bahawalpur Division free of cost. 478 teams are participating in the campaign which has been started and 119 field officers are verifying the vaccination at the doorstep of the cattle breeders. Announcements in mosques, announcements through mobile veterinary dispensaries and messages are being sent to cattle breeders through Radio Pakistan to publicize the campaign of immunization. Secretary Livestock South Punjab Aftab Ahmad Pirzada said that the Punjab government was working on a practical plan to rid the cattle of foot-and-mouth disease in Bahawalpur, which included vaccination against foot-and-mouth disease, diagnosis of diseases, setting up of laboratories. Includes gradation and training of veterinary staff. Director General Livestock South Punjab (Extension, Production, Research) Dr. Mansoor Ahmad Malik said that the Punjab government has allocated a hefty amount of Rs. 70 crore for the seventh phase of standard imported vaccine for mouth sores. Director Livestock Bahawalpur Division Syed Amir Mehmood Bukhari has requested the cattle breeders to cooperate with the staff to ensure that their animals are vaccinated against foot and mouth disease.

Security situationreviewed

A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (Retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on the situation and security measures. The video link meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Deputy Commissioner Bahawal Nagar Shoaib Jadoon, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shehzad and other departmental and military officers.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal directed that implementation of Corona SOPs be ensured. Public safety measures should be announced and strict action should be taken against those who do not implement them. “There are risks of increasing the severity of the corona with climate change, so precautions should not be taken,” he said. The meeting was informed that 45 streets of Model Town, 50 streets of Satellite Town, 14 streets of Hashmi Garden and 30 streets of Sadiq Colony in Bahawalpur city are under the effect of smart lockdown.

The meeting was informed that 80942 tests have been conducted in the biosafety lab since May 5, out of which 77564 reports have come negative while the results of 6704 tests are yet to be received during the current period. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (Retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has appealed to the people to avoid unnecessary traffic and to take precautionary measures to stay safe from Karuna. He said that implementation of public and private educational institutions holidays, closure of marriage halls and other restrictions would be ensured at all costs.