Peshawar - Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan on Tuesday inaugurated 2.5 MMCFD consumer metering station (CMS) at Hattar Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

The capacity of CMS is expected to be increased to 5 MMCFD. The cost of the project is Rs39 million and it will provide gas to industries at Hattar SEZ temporarily. In long term a 48km, 12 inches diameter pipeline from Kamra will supply 24 MMCFD to the zone. The project cost is Rs1.83 billion to be funded by the federal government as per SEZ Act 2012.

Work on internal distribution on gas is under progress, as five industries at HSEZ are under production and 30 industries are under construction. Work on 10 MW double feeder 11KV line and 132KV line for 40 MW HSEZ grid station is also underway. The zone expects over 110 industries attracting Rs40 billion investment and 25,000 direct jobs upon colonisation.

The event was attended by CEO KP EZDMC Javed Khattak, Management Board, KP EZDMC management and SNGPL officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to CM Abdul Karim said, “This is an important day for Hattar SEZ and its industrialists.

The government has fulfilled its promise of supplying gas to the Zone. The Zone will bring economic prosperity for the people of the region as well as job opportunity for the youths.”