islamabad - Work life balance is a continued challenge and has been spotlighted and discussed for generations. However, during the time of COVID-19, the stresses and tensions amplified and working mothers were largely working from home, being schoolteachers for their children who were home, had their spouses at home, and in most cases were responsible for all cooking, cleaning and being the mental health backbone of their households, all the while meeting the needs of bosses or if they were CEOs, ensuring the needs of their employees were met.

This is something Lean in refers to as a “double double shift,” and is one of the most talked about and challenging times for women these days. LADIESFUND hosted an insightful virtual Mom Boss workshop featuring dynamic women leaders who are also mothers featuring MPA Sharmila Faruqui, Actor/Humanitarian Sarwat Gilani and CEO of Fulcrum Rukhsana Asghar. Moderated by LADIESFUND President Tara Uzra Dawood at The Buraq Center and broadcast globally live, these three women deliberated the realities and shared insight on how they have built these solid, inspiring lives, and the struggles they face and overcome to make this their reality.