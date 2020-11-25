Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan yesterday removed the objections raised by its Registrar Office on former president Asif Ali Zardari’s petition to transfer the fake bank accounts cases from Islamabad to Karachi.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial conducted hearing of Asif Zardari’s petitions in chambers. Farooq H Naek, representing the former president, contended that the proceedings of references in Accountability Court (AC), Islamabad, are contrary to the facts as well as the law applicable in the present circumstances of the cases. He said that the proceedings before the Accountability Court, Islamabad, are based on the misreading of the Supreme Court order dated 07-01-2019. Zardari had filed appeals in the apex court on November 3 against the Park Lane, fake account Toshakhana, Thatta Water Supply project references, praying that the references pending before the Accountability Court, Islamabad be transferred to AC Karachi.