LAHORE - Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Sehat Insaf Card is a flagship programme of PTI government that is facilitating downtrodden and deserving people to avail healthcare facilities and treatment for chronic as well as major ailments free of cost.

She said that thousands of deserving people are benefitting from the scheme.

She was speaking at a ceremony organized for distribution of Sehat Insaf Cards at Rural Health Centre Jaman Shah in Layyah District. Dr Firdous said that provision of standard health facilities, quality education and timely justice is the top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The nomination of Usman Buzdar as the Punjab Chief Minister proves Prime Minister’s love and concern for the people of South Punjab.

No one else can better understand and resolve the problems and issues of the region than Usman Buzdar, as he belongs to the people.

She said that focus of the former rulers was limited to the development of some big cities due to their political interests and small towns were neglected which enhanced the sense of deprivation among people.

She said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the journey of public service and development will continue. She said that the PTI government is making all-out efforts to fulfill all the promises made by PM Imran Khan.

According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, every deserving family will get the Sehat Insaf Card without discrimination. She said that around 50 per cent cards will be distributed among the people this year, whereas 100 per cent cards will be distributed next year.

She said that the Punjab Chief Minister recently initiated the Sehat Medicine Card Programme that will provide free of cost medicines to the patients of Hepatitis, TB and Aids. The Special Assistant to CM also administered the oath to newly elected officials of Jaman Shah Press Club.

She also asked the Special Assistant to CM on Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani and the Deputy Commissioner Layyah Azfar Zia to complete the spade work for the establishment of journalist colony in Layyah.

Talking to media, she said that the South Punjab Secretariat has been established to resolve the problems of people of these areas where government officials and vigilant political leadership will deliver to the masses at their doorsteps.

She said that those who have left Pakistan to England in the garb of medical treatment are often found in shopping centers instead of hospital.

Responding to a question, she said that the PDM should fight with corona instead of mud-slinging the government.

If life lasts, so does politics, she suggested. Later, she also distributed Sehat Insaf Cards in Gojra Tehsil of TT Singh District.