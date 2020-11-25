Share:

KARACHI - The management on Tuesday has adopted further measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 among staff during the second wave by covering the immigration counters with glasses at Jinnah International Airport Karachi. As preventive measures, more than 15 immigration counters of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) staff members have been covered with glasses for reducing their interaction with the passengers.

According to Chief Operating Officer (COO) Imran Khan, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has taken the steps for the prevention of staff members from contracting novel coronavirus. He added that more than 35 FIA immigration counters of international departure and arrival lounges would be fully covered with glasses within a week. He said that the prevention steps were taken in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.