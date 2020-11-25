Share:

ISLAMABAD - The second round of COVID-19 Sero-prevalence study conducted in the country has revealed that the virus spread difference between urban and rural areas is decreasing and strict implementation on health Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in smaller cities and villages is required.

The Health Service Academy (HSA) in collaboration with multiple partners with support from the World Health Organisation (WHO) implemented this study.

Statement released by the ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said that Pakistan has completed the second round of COVID-19 Sero-prevalence study and adoption of SOPs nation-wide in both bigger and smaller cities are must to curb disease spread.

However, the statement said that the study was conducted before the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

According to the statement, in the second round about 7% of individuals were detected to be exposed to COVID-19 around the time survey was conducted which was before the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

“The spread of COVID-19 is still higher in urban areas as compared to rural districts, however the difference is decreasing over time if compared to first round. It is recommended that appropriate SOPs and preventive measures are adopted in cities as well as smaller cities and villages by the general public,” it said.

The study also reveals that it is likely that many individuals are to remain asymptomatic, signifying the importance of using masks by all persons, on maintaining diagnostic vigilance and testing to timely diagnose susceptible individuals.

The statement further said that Pakistan had successfully completed the second round of COVID-19 sero-prevalence study and was now among the few countries globally that have completed this important exercise.

It also says that the government is closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation in the country. As follow up to the first round, second round of sero-prevalence study was conducted in ten selected districts of Pakistan in end of October.

The study was aimed at monitoring the exposure to COVID-19 by detecting antibodies in samples of blood taken from randomly selected individuals.

It said that similar findings have been revealed by studies conducted elsewhere globally. The results of the study will have policy implications for preventative strategies, areas of focus and identification of high-risk groups for vaccination, said the statement.

Earlier, during the first COVID-19 wave a Sero-Epidemiological was conducted in Islamabad Capital Territory.

The results in the capital city showed that the calculated prevalence of COVID-19 in ICT was 14.5% which translates to 290,000 individuals in ICT were exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and have developed immunoglobulins against the virus.

This should be seen in the context that a vast majority of the individuals already exposed to the virus are asymptomatic and therefore escape detection. This was one of the objectives of this survey to uncover the hidden/already exposed individuals in the communities and these must not be taken as new cases/patients.

Preliminary analysis have shown that a prevalence of COVID-19 to be 14.5 per 100 population. As for the area wise distribution of the disease, rural union councils were more affected. Out of all the union councils, Chattar was found to be most affected followed by union councils Muhrian and Tarlai Khurd. Considering age, the most affected group was 41-50 years followed by 31-40 years and 51-60 years age groups. RT-PCR positivity rate was found to be 17%.