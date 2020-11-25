Share:

HYDERABAD - The management of University of Sindh (SU) Jamshoro has urged the federal and Sindh governments to grant a comprehensive bailout package worth Rs1500 million so that the university could be able to overcome the uncontrolled financial constraints.

The Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Sindh Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro during briefing to university officers, teachers and employees informed that the university had liabilities of Rs710 millions up to September 15, 2020 and a huge chunk of income was being paid in respect of the payment of markup of loans borrowed from banks by previous management.

After assuming the charge of the office on September 15, 2020, the VC informed that he asked the Director Finance to provide accounts details and the facts revealed that Rs1.7 million was being paid in respect of markup on the loan of Rs200 million.

The previous management did not pay Rs90 million up to October 2019 as outstanding dues of the retired varsity employees and now the amount has been piled up to Rs150 million in this head, he informed that the payment of Rs30 million remained pending in respect of the installment of leave encashment of employees, while the university had the liability of Rs23 million in respect of outstanding dues of electricity up to September 2020.

The university management had to pay Rs25 million in respect of travelling and daily allowances of the employees who performed duties during semester side examinations, while the payment of Rs20 million was also in pending in respect of outstanding dues of the companies which provided stationary for pre-entry test in 2019, the VC informed.