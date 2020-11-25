Share:

PESHAWAR - The Sub-National Governance (SNG), a non-governmental organization has started a series of training on budget preparations and meeting expenditures in district Shangla for district administrations. The purpose of the training session was to develop the budgets at district level and empower the district administrations to carry out need assessment before preparation of their budgets to facilitate the new local government system. All devolved heads of departments were invited along with their budget and accounts officials. The session was held in the committee room of office of Deputy Commissioner and jointly chaired by ADC F&P and ADC General. The session covered several topics on expenditure review, need assessment and budget preparation; one after the other to capitalize on the opportunity of having all head of departments and the budget preparation staff along with other important stakeholders, on the same forum. As a first step towards the initiation of budget preparation process, the district officials were oriented on budget preparation forms and ways to enhance the budget credibility and effectiveness by use of needs assessment exercise, procurement planning and citizen engagement. The session explained in detail the process to conduct needs assessment of service delivery institutions and how it will enable district officials to adopt evidence-based budgeting. The possible use of GIS technology to strengthen sectoral profiles and development of plans was also discussed. It was further deliberated on the mechanisms that district administration Shangla will adopt to develop citizen budget with the support of SNG for FY 2021-22. Inclusive guidelines of Citizen’s engagement have already been circulated to the field formations of LG that includes marginalized groups in the society like minorities, women from rural areas, transgender communities and people with disabilities amongst other groups in the process.