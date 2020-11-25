Share:

London, Nov 24 - A court in London rejected a claim against the UK government on Tuesday filed by the parents of a teenager killed in a crash with an American woman, who claimed diplomatic immunity. Harry Dunn, 19, died in August last year after his motorbike crashed into a car driven by Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US technical assistant working at a British air base. Sacoolas has acknowledged she was driving on the wrong side of the road but left the country and has claimed diplomatic immunity. Britain sought to extradite her on a charge of causing death by dangerous driving but the US administration refused, straining relations between the two countries. Interpol has issued a red notice for her arrest. Dunn’s family took legal action against the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office arguing it wrongly defined Sacoolas as having diplomatic immunity. But in a ruling, judges said Sacoolas was automatically entitled to it while she was in the UK as the spouse of a member of the technical staff at the base. They also rejected a claim that the ministry “usurped” the police investigation. The accident took place outside RAF Croughton base in central England, which houses a US Air Force communications station.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the ruling “makes clear the Foreign Office acted properly and lawfully” but said this would not provide “any solace” to Dunn’s family.

“We’re clear that Anne Sacoolas needs to face justice in the UK, and we will support the family with their legal claim in the US,” Raab said in a statement.

The Dunn family have filed a civil suit in the US claiming wrongful death and seeking damages from Sacoolas and her husband, reportedly a CIA operative.

The dead teenager’s father, Tim Dunn, said after the ruling: “I am just as angry today as I ever have been but so determined to see it all through until we have justice.”

The High Court ruling said that “at present there seems to be little prospect of Mrs Sacoolas returning to the United Kingdom”.

Her car collided with Dunn’s motorbike while he was riding on the correct side of the road. He was able to give an account to police before he died in hospital.

The UK has since removed the waiver from criminal prosecution that was in force for family members of personnel at the Croughton base.