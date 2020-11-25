Share:

islamabad - She’s been keeping her fans entertained by showcasing various work from home looks during the Covid-19 lockdown. And Victoria Beckham nailed 70s inspired glamour on Monday as she modelled an outfit from her new Spring/Summer 2021 collection.

The fashion designer, 46, rocked a colorful striped knitted jumper and flared blue jeans as she shared a plethora of Instagram snaps. Victoria appeared in great spirits as she snapped several mirror selfies in which she showed off the Lurex striped knitwear and patch pocket jeans. The mother-of-four also highlighted her posterior as she turned around to show off the back pockets of the jeans which were monogrammed with her initials. Victoria looked radiant in the photos, wearing her brunette tresses in loose waves, while she enhanced her features with a minimal make-up palette.