Share:

The Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) celebrated World Children’s Day 2020 at a local hotel on Thursday. This event was organised on the occasion of 30th anniversary of Pakistan’s ratification of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

Pakistan has 22.84 million out-of-school children, which is the second highest figure in the world. In addition, approximately 12 million Pakistani children are engaged in the labour force and many of them are involved in hazardous forms of work.

The panel discussion with members of Child Rights Clubs explored UNCRC in detail. The event also included theatre performance which highlighted children’s right to education, health, play and protection from sexual abuse and early child marriages. The participants were in harmony that children are not only Pakistan’s future, but also, its present.

Muhammad Kashif Mirza,

Karachi.