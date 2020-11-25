Share:

ISLAMABAD - The World Economic Forum will organise a Country Strategy Dialogue (CSD) on Pakistan today (November 25).

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the CSD and participate in an interactive dialogue with the President of WEF, Børge Brende, and Chairpersons and Chief Executive Officers of leading global corporations and WEF partner companies.

Subsequent sessions of the day-long CSD will feature discussions of global business leaders with Adviser Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Economic Affairs Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, and Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar, on wide ranging subjects including economy, finance, investment, trade, manufacturing, digitalization and startups, regional connectivity and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, said a foreign ministry statement.

The last segment will include a Round table on “Energy Transition Priorities and Challenges in Pakistan”, co-led by Energy Minister Omar Ayub, Climate Change Advisor Malik Amin Aslam, and SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar.

Moderated individually by the President, the Managing Director and other senior officials of WEF, each session of the CSD will enable CEOs of global corporations and multinational companies to interact directly with Pakistan’s top leadership on the vast business and investment opportunities available in the country due to the various initiatives for economic reforms by the current government.

CSD is WEF’s signature platform for countries with rising economies and promising growth potential. The upcoming CSD is the second such event organized by WEF for Pakistan this year.

A CSD during Prime Minister’s visit to Davos, Switzerland, for the WEF Annual Meeting in January 2020 was widely attended by the global corporate sector.

The second CSD by WEF within one year is a recognition of Pakistan’s positive economic trajectory and its commendable resilience to the myriad of challenges including the COVID pandemic.