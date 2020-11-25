Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, describing the purported briefing by Indian Ministry of External Affairs as “yet another attempt to mischievously implicate Pakistan in some alleged planned attack in the IIOJK”, said on Tuesday that Pakistan would continue exposing India and not let the world community be misled by the Indian propaganda.

He was responding to media queries regarding the reported briefing to a group of foreign envoys at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on the so-called attempted terrorist attack in Nagrota district in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The spokesperson stated that following presentation of the Dossier by Pakistan containing irrefutable evidence of India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities in the country, the Indian government had escalated its anti-Pakistan campaign, marked by false narratives, concocted evidence and orchestration of false flag operations.

“The purported briefing by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs is yet another attempt to mischievously implicate Pakistan in some alleged planned attack in IIOJK,” he remarked.

The spokesperson said the completely baseless and unsubstantiated allegations were nothing but a reflection of desperate efforts on India’s part to salvage its false terrorism narrative against Pakistan and to divert international attention from its state-terrorism in the IIOJK and state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan.

He said Pakistan had been consistently sensitizing the international community regarding the possibility of India undertaking a false flag operation with the intention to implicate Pakistan and jeopardizing regional peace and security. “We forewarn the world community once again,” he added.

“The world community, including the United Nations’ counter-terrorism mechanisms, must act on the Dossier presented by Pakistan with incontrovertible evidence of Indian state-sponsorship of terrorism,” the spokesperson stressed.