LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid directed to increase in the number of healthcare services provided through Mobile Health Units at a meeting at the Committee Room of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Tuesday.

Present in the meeting were Secretary P&SH Captain (retired), Usman Younis, Additional Secretary Development Omar Farooq, MD Punjab Health Facilities Management Company Arshad Usmani, Ahmer Khan and other officials.

The Minister said the officials of the PHFMC were being given an opportunity to showcase their performance. She said all Mobile Health Units must be fully functional. She said,

“The Mobile Health Units must visit far and distant areas in Punjab.

The PHFMC must present a balance sheet of all expenses incurred and a complete audit of the accounts shall be initiated. The hiring on vacant positions of PHFMC must be started immediately on merit.

The Company is providing services in specified districts and the government is working to improve its performance further. The performance of PHFMC management team in each district shall be reviewed in detail very soon.

The patient referral system shall be used through PHFMC as well as Mobile Health Units.

Complete statistics of people utilizing Mobile Health Services must be submitted in detail.”

She said that Mobile Health Units shall be used for a number of purposes including routine EPI and polio vaccination services as well as sample collection for COVID-19.

She said Mobile Health Units shall be very effective in increasing immunization coverage in far flung areas and they must be used to maximum advantage.

Captain (retired), Usman Younis said that the performance review of PHFMC will be undertaken on monthly basis and all out efforts shall be made to ensure merit-based hiring in the company.