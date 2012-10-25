



LAHORE – All reservation offices of the Pakistan Railways will remain close on the first two days of Eidul Azha (Saturday and Sunday) from 8:00am to 2:00pm.

A Railways spokesperson said that the supply of diesel from the Pakistan State Oil for operation of trains was smooth and no fuel shortage was envisaged. “A cheque of Rs41 million of the Railways has been cleared and the supply of fuel is uninterrupted,” said the spokesperson, adding that all railways divisions have been directed to buy oil from the open market in case of shortage.