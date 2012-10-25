SARGODHA – National cricketers Saeed Ajmal and Abdul Razzaq visited Dialysis Centre in the District Headquarters Hospital and presented flowers and gifts to the patients.

Pakistan Medical Association President Dr Sikandar Hayat Warraich, Hospital MS Dr Ahmed Naeem Sheikh, Mian Abdul Khaliq, Haji Muhammad Yasin were also present.

Both the prominent players eulogised the services of philanthropists.

SIX RAPISTS GET IMPRISONMENT: Additional District and Sessions Judge Malik Mushtaq Elahi Bingi has awarded imprisonment to six convicts for molesting a 10-year-old girl student of sixth class.

Zulfiqar Gondal, Muddasar, Asim, Ehsan and Fahim had abducted Asma while she was going to her school on December 27, 2010. They raped her and later managed to escape from the crime scene.

The honourable court awarded 40 years jail to Zulfiquar Gondal while other five accused received 25 years imprisonment each court also fined them Rs100,000 each.