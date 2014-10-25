TEXAS - Justin Bieber has gushed that his on/off girlfriend Selena Gomez is “very beautiful” when asked by photographers.

The 20-year-old Baby hitmaker and the 22-year-old songstress have been in the throes of an on/off relationship for months. But perhaps rumours that Selena is drifting away from him and towards Orlando Bloom sparked Justin to make his sentiments known.

“She’s very beautiful, yep,” he gushed to photographers on Wednesday night, in a video captured by X17online. He had just enjoyed an Indian dinner in West Hollywood with rapper friend Lil’ Za. That day Selena had reportedly arrived at Los Angeles International Airport at the same time as Miranda Kerr’s ex Orlando, even though the pair have publicly denied they are dating. The Lord of the Rings actor gave photographers a flat “no” when they asked if he was romancing Selena. Nonetheless, whispers of their friendship apparently got Justin fired up back in July which spurred a bar brawl between the two in Ibiza, Spain.

However, the Never Say Never hitmaker can’t be too focused on Selena because one day after calling her “beautiful”, he made a casual move on a model in Beverly Hills. “You look like Princess Jasmine,” Justin told a brunette beauty in a video caught by TMZ, as he hung out of his Rolls Royce. In the meantime, Selena has been spending plenty of time with Justin with the pair of them sharing the odd suggestive Instagram photo of each other. In September, they were even spotted out together at a Hollywood bowling alley to celebrate a friend’s birthday party. This unsteady part of their relationship comes years after the pair first got together in 2010.