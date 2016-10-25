LAHORE - The PPP leadership is in a fix over the anticipated return of party chief Asif Ali Zardari who left the country in June last year after a hard-hitting statement against the army generals.

Party sources confided to The Nation that PPP-P president wanted to return to Pakistan in the first week of November much before the change of guards in the Pakistan Army.

“It is because he thinks that if he comes to Pakistan after the new army chief takes charge, people would assume it was the fear of General Raheel Sharif which kept him off the country”, said a party source seeking anonymity.

“But the party leadership in Pakistan thinks otherwise. They have advised the party chief to return after the dust settles at home, most probably by the last week of December”, said the source, adding that Asif Ali Zardari will take a final decision about his return after evaluation of country’s political situation.

His spokesperson Farhatullah Babar had no clue of his leader’s return plans when The Nation contacted him for his version. “There is no firm plan of his return to the country as yet”, he said. Babar was also not sure if the PPP-P President was returning in December this year.

Zardari’s expected homecoming is being discussed in party circles these days as the country is going to have a new army chief on 1st of December.

Before leaving the country in June last year, Zardari had then threatened to expose General’s corruption claiming he had proofs against them.

But his sudden departure to Dubai afterwards led many to believe he could not sustain the pressure coming from the military establishment.