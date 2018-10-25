Share:

A 12-day measles campaign in Punjab is in full swing and only three days are left in its completion. Vaccination teams are visiting far flung villages in desert areas of South Punjab by camel-riding for ensuring vaccination to each and every child. So far, 10.45 million children have been inoculated across the province. It was informed by the Director General Health Punjab Dr. Munir Ahmad on Wednesday. Dr Munir said that the campaign was successfully being running in Punjab and the ratio of the coverage was 110 per cent. He said: "In Cholistan desert of Bahawalpur there were scattered small villages and access to those villages was difficult but vaccination teams using camel-riding reach the children living there". The DG said that in big cities like Lahore 1,446,722 children had been vaccinated till Oct 23. Similarly, in Gujranwala 692,015 children, in Multan 649,724, in Rawalpindi 631,770, in Faisalabad 963,112 and in Bahawalpur 486,288 children had been inoculated.