Share:

Islamabad-Koral police have busted a six-member gang involved in blackmailing a citizen through an objectionable video. According to details, Talal Nasir informed the Koral police through an application that some people physically thrashed him after he was called at a house in Ghori town Phase-4C through a girl.

Later, he said that they filmed him and snatched cash from him.

He said that they used the aforementioned video to blackmail him and demanded money from him. Following this complaint, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari constituted a special team including SHO Koral police station Inspector Qasim Niazi and others to arrest the criminals.

The team started investigation and managed to arrest the six persons involved in blackmailing the citizen. They have been identified as Sagheer, Saghir Bashir, Rafaqat, Bashir, Ashraf and Sumera Naseem while further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Crime Investigation Agency of Islamabad police arrested two men identified as Tariq and Nabeel for the possession of two 30-bore pistols. On a tip off, the police raided a gambling den and nabbed five gamblers besides recovering stake money and other valuables from them.

The police also arrested a bootlegger identified as Afzaal and recovered 90 litres liquor and 250 empty liquor bottles from him. Bhara Kahu police arrested Irfan Shah and recovered 180 gram hashish from him.

Aabpara police station nabbed Adil Khan for the possession of 115 grams heroin. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway. SSP Islamabad Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari has appreciated the overall performance and directed all police officials to intensify efforts for effective policing.