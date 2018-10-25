Share:

KARACHI : Nestlé Pakistan recorded an increase in revenue of 1.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 despite increasingly difficult economic conditions and competitive pressures.

The total revenue of the company increased by PKR 1.7 billion and stood at PKR 94.1 billion. The results were announced upon the conclusion of the meeting of Nestlé Pakistan’s Board of Directors on October 23. The company reported profit after tax of PKR 8.6 billion for the nine months ended on September 30, 2018, lower by 23.9% compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The decline in profit is resulting from higher input and energy costs due to forex devaluation and increase in the prices of commodities. Earnings per share stands at PKR 190.3 vs 249.9 same period of last year.