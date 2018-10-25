Share:

Karachi - Sindh Minister for Transport Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Wednesday said that 80 percent of work on the green line rapid bus transport project had been completed and the deadline for completion of the project would be given in a week.

He said this while talking to media men during his visit to the bus project route from Guru Mandir area to Surjani Town. Shah said the green line bus project would be a gift to Karachiites from the Pakistan People’s Party and blamed the federal government for delay in the project, saying the government in centre led by PTI should release funds earmarked for the project. “Why funds for Sindh projects always face delay contrary to other provinces who receive their money on time,” he claimed and added that a phase for the green line project was under-construction and would take another year to complete.

Citing another reason for delay in the project, the cabinet member from Sukkur provincial constituency said that projects of such magnitude and outreach faces some delays but they are determined to complete it soon to resolve the longstanding transport issues in the city.

He said that other than green line project, other bus projects were also in line for the city from Sindh government and soon these projects would be able to resolve the menace of traffic in the city.

Responding to issues pertaining to online ride-hailing services in the metropolis, Shah said that he had never called for banning these companies but they have to follow the rules and regulations.

“No one is above the law and they had to register themselves with the authorities on the existing rules rather than demanding rules of their own choice,” he said.

The minister said that he was not against them instead wanted a safe and secure transport services for the masses. “Incidents of indecent behaviour from online drivers were reported and we wanted to ensure a complete check on all such activities,” he said and further added that complaints of excess fares was also received and would ensure that it is being returned to the consumers.

He announced a 50 percent relief in transport fares for students from Thar, Umerkot, Mithi and said that soon similar announcement would be made for the students across the province. “We will take stern action against transporters who will not implement these exemptions,” he warned. Responding to a statement from PTI MNA Faisal Vadwa, the provincial minister warned from issuing such statement and said that nobody could dare halt water supply to the province.