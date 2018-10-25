Share:

Delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB) called on Secretary Health Saqib Zaffer at his office on Wednesday. Talking to the delegation, Saqib Zaffer said that tehsil and district headquarters have been directed to mention solid reason while referring any patient to tertiary care hospitals. He said that reforms in health sector would be implemented in letter and spirit. He said that recruitment of doctors and nurses have been made through Punjab Public Service Commission. He said that health insurance scheme would be gradually extended to all districts. He said that health cards would be replaced with the ones carrying better features. He said that desired results have been achieved from recently concluded nutrition week.–Staff reporter