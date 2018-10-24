Share:

RAWALPINDI: Albayrak’s communication group carried out a ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ drive to teach students about sanitation, in a private women college situated at Union Council 26, informed the company’s spokesman on Wednesday. The reason of this campaign was to teach students about the fundamental standards of cleanliness so that students can apply these standards in their lives; to be a superior human being and to direct others; to promote the significance of cleanliness in their lives and to empower the students so they could play a vital part in achieving a clean society, he said. Students were encouraged by Albayrak’s communications group to take care of the cleanliness of their houses, colleges, and parks. “We conducted poster making, tableau and alphabetizer competition to propagate the message and spread awareness in a healthy manner,” he mentioned.

He said awareness pamphlets and blessing packs were given to students who participated in the competition. Students appreciated Albayrak for organizing such a drive in their college and they vowed to take care of cleanliness in their surroundings. Albayrak also gave blessing hampers to the college administration. Principal, Aneela Khan was exceptionally delighted that Albayrak organized such a productive activity for students.