KARACHI - PIA Scouts Chief Engineer and Assistant Provincial Commissioner Mumtaz Ahsan Zubairy has said that aim of scouting is to provide youngsters a platform to polish their abilities and talent.

“Scouting is playing a vital role in making our youngsters great citizens. If we want to make our society peaceful, safe and secured, we will have to prepare our youngsters for this purpose. Allah says that follow my orders, respect your parents, relatives, neighbours, poor, friends and no doubt Allah does not like arrogant people,” he said. He said this during his speech at the closing ceremony of All Pakistan PIA Scouts District Secretaries Forum. PIA Chief and Scouts Pattern Muhammad Shuaib was chief guest at the opening ceremony.

Provincial Secretary Shamas Khan announced the agenda and briefed the gathering along with Assistant Provincial Commissioner Shah Jehan Indher. District Secretary Sanobar Gull was praised for her tremendous working in making girl scout district strenuous. Agenda was to discuss recommendations of the last meeting, recommendations for 2019, part of scouts in social development, training, events and public relations plans, collaboration of Syed Mehboob Qadri, Muhammad Ayyaz and Ghulam Qadir. Planning for increasing the membership was also discussed. At the end, the chief guest distributed the souvenirs.