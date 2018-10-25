Share:

ISLAMABAD - An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Mumbai attack case till October 31 due to the strike of the lawyers. The bail application of five accused allegedly involved in the case is under process. The case is in the court since 2009 whereas no further enhancement was witnessed in the case so far as well as no charges were framed yet. The court had also dismissed the application for recording more witnesses in the case. The defence counsel sought adjournment in the case due to the strike of lawyers of all the bar councils in the country.