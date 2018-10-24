Share:

ISLAMABAD: Most of the water filtration plants in the federal capital are in a deplorable condition, these water filtration plants have leaking taps and the water is contaminated due to non-cleaning of filters. This agency during a survey witnessed that people were facing enormous problems in getting water for domestic use and were complaining to CDA and MCI for changing old the filters with new ones. The water filtration plants at I-10, I-8, G-9/2 and G-7 are in dilapidated conditions as the taps are broken, wasting a huge amount of water daily. The residents of the area said that the official time for water is 10:00 am to 10:00 pm, but still they were facing water shortage during the time fixed by the authorities concerned.

They said that they had to wait to get water because of the rush of the people waiting for their turn as only two taps are operational at most of the water filtration plants. Senior official of MCI said that Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) was taking concrete steps to provide clean drinking water in the city. In this connection, more water filtration plants are being installed in collaboration with the private sector, he added. He said that in order to ensure clean drinking water not only new filtration plants were being installed but water samples from the existing water filtration plants are collected on a regular basis for laboratory examination. He said that presently there were 39 filtration plants in the city, while approval for installation of 9 more water filtration plants have been given.

Out of these, two filtration plants are being installed in sector I-9, two in sector I-10, three in sector G-8 and two in sector G-10, while one filtration plant will be installed each in the sector F-7 and F-8.