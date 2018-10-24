Share:

LOS ANGELES-Celine Dion is ‘proud’ of her sons every day. The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ hitmaker paid tribute to her ‘’sweet boys’’ Nelson and Eddy as they turned eight-years-old. She wrote on Instagram: ‘’My sweet boys, you are turning 8 today and you make me proud every day. I love you with all my heart and wish you a very happy birthday! - Mom xx.’’ Meanwhile, Celine previously revealed that she sleeps in the same bed as her twin sons to stop herself feeling ‘’lonely’’ following the death of her husband René Angélil. She explained: ‘’I organise myself to not feel lonely. So I got myself a huge, huge, huge bed and I sleep with my twins. They are comforting me a lot. I need them.

I need them close. And when it’s time for them to say they want their room, their room’s ready. But we watch a lot of TV together. I’m discovering Disney.

‘’They’re really well because I’m strong. I’m sounding pretentious but if I don’t show them the way, they will question it. Papa is not coming back but Papa is in your heart. We kiss him every night. We have a little ritual where we say goodnight to him with a little picture. Then the kids talk to him. And they write words, put them in balloons and we send the balloons to the sky.’’