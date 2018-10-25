Share:

In Mirpur, main ceremony of the 71st founding anniversary of AJK was held the lawn of the AJK Supreme Court Building under the auspices of the apex court. The ceremony was marked with hoisting of the national flag Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

AJK Supreme Court Chief Justice Ch Muhammad Ibrahim Zia hoisted the national flag of AJK to mark the 71st anniversary, reported our AJK Correspondent Altaf Hamid Rao from Mirpur.

Senior Judge of the Supreme Court including Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, Judge AJK High Court Justice Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, retired judges – Justice (r) Muhammad Taj, Justice (r) Jehandad Khan, Justice (r) Ch Muhammad Munir, Mirpur Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb Ch, DIG Police Mirpur Division Muhammad Yaseen Qureshi, Supreme Court Bar Association President Raja Inam Ullah Khan, President District Bar Association Ch Abdul Aziz Pothi, other officers of the superior and subordinate judiciary, district administration and representatives of different civil society organisation attended the simple but impressive ceremony. On the occasion, a cake was cut and sweets were distributed. A contingent of AJK police presented salute to the AJK flag.

Another ceremony in the district was held at the lawns of Municipal Corporation Mirpur where Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb hoisted national flags of Pakistan and AJK. A most impressive band presented the national anthems of Pakistan and AJK through the beautiful lyrics.

The ceremony was attended among others by the City Municipal Corporation Administrator Mirza Tahir Mahmood, DC Sardar Adnan Khursheed, SSP Syed Riaz Bukhari, President Mirpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sohail Shujah Mujahid and President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran (Ittehad Group) Ch Mehmood Ahmed.

Speakers on the occasion including Divisional Commissioner Tayyeb Ch, DC Sardar Adnan Khursheed, President Mirpur AJKCCI Sohail Shujah Mujahid and others pledged that the Kashmiris today reiterate their pledge to their indigenous and historic struggle for freedom in the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir from the long Indian subjugation.

They also highlighted the chapters of history which make the state of Jammu & Kashmir an integral part of Pakistan through historic, geographic, religious territorial and all other natural links. They called upon the UN to fulfil its due obligations without any further delay for early solution to dispute of Kashmir in an amicable way.

Through various other similar ceremonies held in different parts of Mirpur division including Kotli and Bhimbher districts speakers apprised the world that the people of Jammu & Kashmir at either side of the Line of control and rest of the world will continue their ongoing struggle for freedom.