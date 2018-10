Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice over a video showing motorcyclists doing aerial firing along the Canal Road. The CM sought a report from the DIG (Operations). He said such incidents are unbearable and legal action must be initiated against the persons taking law in their own hands. Also, Buzdar condemned incident of firing at a school gate in Kuli Shabo area of Quetta and prayed for early recovery of the injured children.–Staff Reporter