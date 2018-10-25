Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee, constituted under the Minorities Affairs Department, has decided not to carry out any development and welfare initiatives for minorities without consent of the committee.

It was also agreed that the Hindu community was in majority in the province so more funds would be allocated for development and welfare of Hindu community and second preference would be given to Christians. Sikh, Parsi, Ahmadi and other minority communities residing in Sindh province would also be given share in development and welfare schemes according to their population.

The decision was taken at the maiden meeting of SNMWC chaired by Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs, Social Welfare and Food Hari Ram Kishori Lal at his office. The meeting was attended by Senator Anwar Lal Dean, Senator Engineer Giyanchand, Senator Krishna Kumari, MNA Ramesh Lal, MNA Dr Mahesh Malani, Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Dr Khatu Mal Jeevan, MPA Rana Hameer Singh, MPA Sadhumal Surender Valasai, MPA Naveed Anthony, Ex-MPA Poonjo Mal Bheel, Sardar Ramesh Singh, Advocate Heeralal Meghwar, Comerade Manoo Mal Kolhi and others.

The committee unanimously accorded approval to the policy guidelines for grant of funds with regard to conservation and procurement of physical assets for religious places belonging to minorities of the province and financial assistance, scholarships, medical treatment and Jahez grants for non-Muslims communities. The committee also constituted two sub-committees for reviewing and giving approval of the medical assistance cases and emergency/urgent cases.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh minister for minorities affairs, social welfare Hari Ram Kishori Lal said that on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, funds for minority affairs department were enhanced in last two years. “Rs. 1200 million were allocated in financial year 2017-18 which is increased to Rs. 1500 million in current financial year 2018-19”, he added. He said that previously minority affairs department used to get Rs. 100 million and occasionally Rs. 200 Million.

He advised members of committee and representatives of minority to give ownership to development schemes in their respective areas so that quality of schemes could be maintained.

Hari Ram Kishori Lal said that no compromise would be made and all the funds would be spent on merit and added that he has removed Executive engineer of minority affairs department for delay in completion of development schemes. Briefing the meeting secretary minority affairs department Tameezuddin Khero said that 13 schemes consisting of 500 units were included in annual development program.

He said that concept of umbrella schemes caused delay and troubles in completing development schemes. He said that umbrella schemes formula for development schemes has been discarded and added that in current fiscal year funds have been allocated for all the schemes.