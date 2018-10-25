Share:

A new application "Digital PLRA" has been launched comprising unique features to facilitate the consumers for finding land records. According to spokesperson of Punjab Land Records Authority, with this application, users could easily access land records, registry record, issuance of card, schedule of fee and other information. The consumers can save information off-line as well. Overseas Pakistanis could also benefit from all the facilities regarding their lands across the Punjab. This application is available on the Google store and the user needs to be registered before login.–Staff Reporter