LOS ANGELES-Disney is reportedly seeking a reboot of its popular ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise. The studio is exploring possibility of launching a reboot of the Johnny Depp-fronted blockbuster after five films and grossing more than $4 billion since it started with 2003’s hugely successful first installment ‘The Curse of the Black Pearl’, which featured Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightly alongside Depp.

Disney has reportedly met with ‘Deadpool’s writing duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick to pen the script and are in ‘’early talks’’ following their success with the hero franchise and previous satirical comedies like ‘Zombieland’ and its sequel ‘6 Underground’.

Reese and Wernick will take over from Ted Elliot and Terry Rossio after they wrote the first four films, including ‘Dead Man’s Chest’, and Jeff Nathanson, who penned the fifth installment ‘Dead Men Tell No Tales’.

The latest film in the franchise - which starred Kaya Scodelario and Brenton Thwaites - proved to be a disappointment after it only grossed $172 million in the US, as compared to the four previous films, which earned an average of $320 million per film. Jerry Bruckheimer - one of the original producers of the money-spinning franchise - will stay on as a producer, assuming the ambition does become a reality. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether Depp will reprise his iconic role as the drunken pirate, Captain Jack Sparrow.