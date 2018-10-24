Share:

It is well known fact that the donkey king has brought a dramatic change in Pakistan’s film industry. Because at the very beginning days that has done the business of more than 1 crore. It is really a positive change for Lollywood industry. However, several families are watching it in different cinemas of Pakistan such is Karachi, Multan, Lahore, Peshawar and some more famous cities of Pakistan. . Reportedly, the first Pakistani-film produced was Teri Yaad, directed by Daud Chand in 1948. Between 1947 and 2007, Pakistani cinema was based in Lahore, home to the nation’s largest film industry nicknamed Lollywood suring the early 1970s, Pakistan was the world’s fourth largest producer of feature films. But unfortunately, after that the Lollywood had lost its significance and power. But once again the rooted flower is growing slowly and gradually , hopefully public will see a spectacular battle between Lollywood and Bollywood in coming years.

NIZAR JAN,

Turbat, October 15.