KARACHI - Dozens of protesters, including women and children, were injured in a clash when the authorities tried to evict residents from Pakistan Quarters, the city’s oldest residential society, on Wednesday.

Police registered a case against more than 400 protesters, including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) senior leader Farooq Sattar, for creating a law and order situation.

Heavy contingents of police along with government and court representatives rushed to evict residents from the city’s oldest town, Pakistan Quarters, where inhabitants offered resistance.

In retaliation to the resistance put up by the residents, the local police resorted to baton charge, fired teargas and used water cannon to disperse the mob.

As a result, dozens of people were injured, including women and children. Police also arrested dozens of residents and shifted them to different police stations.

The clash also caused massive traffic jams on the roads leading to Nishtar Road, Jubilee and Garden. Routine and commercial activities were also suspended in the area.

The tension between the police and the residents has been continuing for a long time. The residents pelted the police with stones to stop them from demolishing their houses. MQM-P leaders such as Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Dr Farooq Sattar rushed to the scene and took control of the situation.

The situation however normalised when Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and IG Dr Syed Kaleem Imam rushed to the scene and directed the police to step back back.

A charged mob pelted with stones vehicles of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Instaf leader Khurram Sher Zaman when he tried to reach the locality.

The charged mob set on fire portraits of Prime Minister Imran Khan, elected representatives of PTI Amir Liaquat and others. The residents chanted slogans against the PTI government.

The residents said the PTI government had announced low-cost houses for poor people, but on the other hand it was demolishing houses of poor people.

They said that Pakistan Quarters was one of the oldest housing schemes in the city and people were being evicted from here.

They said no action had been taken against hundreds of illegal housing schemes, Katchi Abadis and Goths.

The protesters said the Sindh government had given legal status to all illegal Goths, Katchi Abadis and housing schemes where people had grabbed the land over the last couple of years.

They said that PTI candidates assured them that they would save their houses against their vote, but nothing was done today. They said the apex court directed PM Imran Khan to regularise his illegal property in Bani Gala, but the same court directed the authorities to demolish the residential society where people have been residing since independence of Pakistan.

Later in the evening, Soldier Bazaar police on behalf of the state registered an FIR (273/18) under sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 427, 283, 337/A (I) and 504 of the Pakistan Penal Code against more than 400 protesters and Farooq Sattar.

Police confirmed arrest of over a dozen protesters and said that other protesters and Sattar managed to flee.