KARACHI - On the directives of the Sindh minister for excise and taxation, narcotics control and parliamentary affairs, a campaign to nab tax defaulting vehicles is going on across the province. In the first two days of the campaign, so far approximately 7,000 vehicles have been checked and more than Rs3 million recovered in terms of taxes and fines. This was told in a meeting chaired by provincial minister for ET&NC and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla in his office.

Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Secretary Abdul Rahim Sheikh, Directors General Shabbir Ahmed Sheikh, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Director Administration Syed Sibtainn and other officers also attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting, Director General Excise and Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh informed the meeting that during first two days of the Road Checking Campaign as many 3958 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 1021 were checked in Hyderabad, each 500 in Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad , each 300 in Larkana and Mirpurkhas were checked while 158 vehicles were impounded on various reasons and documents of 563 vehicles were also seized. He added, “So far Rs3 million have been recovered in term of taxes and fines and the Road Checking Campaign is in full swing”. On this occasion, the provincial minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla expressed his satisfaction over the progress of the Road Checking Campaign and performance of Excise Department staff and directed the staff assigned on duties to speed up the campaign and bring maximum number of vehicles into tax net. He said that it was a matter of great satisfaction that a number of vehicles' owners were depositing their due taxes due to launching of Road Checking Campaign that showed their trust in Sindh Excise Department.