ISLAMABAD - The government on Wednesday approved up to 15 percent increase in the electricity tariff but guarded the poor consumers against its direct impact.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet also decided to continue with the subsidy in tariff for the agriculture sector and keep the power price unchanged for commercial and industrial consumers using up to 5Kwh electricity.

The top economic decision-making body of the country met under the chair of Finance Minister Asad Umar and approved tariff increase but it linked its approval with the consent of federal cabinet – which is meeting today (Thursday).

The finance ministry did not release any statement on the issue, however sources informed The Nation that ECC has not increased the power tariff for the consumers using up to 300 units every month.

They quoted finance minister as saying that government was not increasing the power tariff for 70 percent of population which is using less than 300 units per month.

The ECC approved 10 percent or Rs1.18 per unit increase in tariff for the consumers using 301 to 700 units per month, and 15 percent increase for those using more than 700 units per month.

In a major relief to the agriculture sector, the ECC has decided to continue with the subsidy as it would provide it power at Rs5.5 per unit against the regular Rs10.5 per unit rate.

Sources informed that government has also decided not to increase power tariff for the commercial and industrial consumers who are using 5Kwh electricity in month.

However, the ECC approved increasing the tariff for consumers who are consuming more than 5Kwh by 15 to 20 percent.

The sources said Asad Umar told the ECC meeting that rise in power tariff is less than anticipated and has been approved keeping in mind the recovery of dues and the need to address the issue of circular debt.

Earlier, the Power Division had recommended Rs3.20 per unit increase for domestic consumers with consumption of 300-700 units per month and about 26 percent increase for consumers in consumption band of 100 to 300 units per month.

The proposed increase did not envisage any increase in tariff for domestic consumers using up to 50 units, a raise of Rs0.87 (26 percent) per unit for consumers up to 100 units, of Rs 1.22 per unit for consumers using up to 200 units and Rs 2.04 per unit increase for consumers of up to 300 units and above.

The finance ministry said the government would issue the details of power increase today after getting approval from the federal cabinet.