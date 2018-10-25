Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Institute of Advance Studies, to be established at Prime Minister’s House, will formally kick off educational activities by the end of this year and it was decided to hold conference titled ‘emerging challenges for Pakistan and the region’ at the institute in December.

Decision to this effect was taken at a review meeting held in the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan related to the progress on converting the Prime Minister House into university Wednesday. The meeting also approved constitution of separate committees for evaluation of the draft charter for the university and selection of its vice chancellor. The minister concerned for education would head the search committee for the selection of vice chancellor.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Education, Professional Training and National History and Heritage Shafqat Mahmood, HEC Chairman Tariq Banori and other officials of the HEC, PM Office media wing said in a press release.

The meeting approved establishment of the Institute of Advance Studies (IAS) in the first phase which would formally kick off educational activities in the designated place. It was decided to hold a conference titled “Emerging challenges for Pakistan and the Region” in the new educational institute during the month of December.

Meanwhile, chairing another meeting on usage of the government buildings across the country, the Prime Minister was informed about the expenditure being incurred on the maintenance of these buildings.

It was further decided in the meeting that these buildings would be utilised for some productive purpose so that the money being spent on its maintenance could be saved rather revenue could be generated from these buildings by their productive use. It was informed in the meeting that Rs10 million are being spent annually on the maintenance of Chamba House Lahore while the money incurred on the maintenance of Qasr-i-Naz is Rs20 million annually.

The productive use of these officials buildings also came under detailed discussion and it was decided that Governor’s Annexe in Murree would be transformed into a state of the art hotel while Punjab House Pindi Point Murree would be coverted into a university.

Governor’s Annexe in Rawalpindi and Punjab House Rawalpindi would be transformed into a technology Park. Various options for the use of Governor’s House Lahore came under discussion while the attached gardens and orchards of the building would be opened for general public. It was further decided that the outer wall of the Governor House Lahore would be removed so that it would add to the beauty of the city.

It was decided that the government buildings like Chamba House Lahore and State Guest Houses in Lahore and Karachi would be converted into five star hotels so that money could be generated from these buildings where earlier the government was spending huge money for its maintenance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that these steps are being taken as part of the government’s austerity drive and to cut down the lavish expenditure of the government on these buildings.

Prime Minister further said that country could not afford such a lavish lifestyle by the rulers where the government have to take loans to pay off the instalments of the huge government loans taken by the previous governments.