Robbers on Wednesday held up a couple at gunpoint on their doorstep in Raiwind and fled after collecting cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 1.5 million, police sources said. Rana Zameer and his wife were standing outside their house when four gunmen appeared there on motorcycles. The motorcyclists held up the couple at gunpoint and then forced their entry into the house. They collected 20 tolas gold ornaments, cash, mobile phone, and other valuables and fled on their motorcycles. The police reached the spot when the robbers had escaped. The police were investigating the incident with no arrest made yet.–Staff Reporter