Rawalpindi-A female dancer was allegedly raped by a man in a car on gunpoint in limits of Police Station (PS) Gujar Khan, official sources told The Nation on Wednesday.

Police registered a case against the rapist who was identified as Irshad and began investigation, they said. The rapist is still at large, sources added.

A female citizen namely AB appeared before police and lodged complaint that she was a dancer who performed at wedding functions to earn a livelihood. She mentioned she was asked on October 21 by one Pervaiz Akhter, a drum beater at marriage ceremonies, to go with him to perform at a Mehndi function of Sagheer alias Bablu in Mahnder. She told police that she along with Pervez and two other dancers Madeeha Bibi and Mehak Bibi went to perform at the wedding ceremony of the Sagheer. The applicant alleged she was returning home with her colleagues in a car when Irshad travelling in another car intercepted their car at Changa Maira Mor. “Irshad stepped down carrying a pistol and rushed towards me. He pulled me out of the car, bundled me in his vehicle and drove to nearby fields,” AB stated in the complaint.

She alleged Irshad raped her in his car on gunpoint and fled. She was rescued by her colleagues. SHO PS Gujar Khan was not available for his comments.

The victim appealed police to register case against the rapist and to arrest him. Police filed a case under section 376 of Pakistan Penal Court (PPC) against the rapist and launched investigation with no arrest so far.