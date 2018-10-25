Share:

SIALKOT - A special team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) raided NADRA Sialkot office and arrested red handed an accused Afghan national Saif Ullah with his fake Pakistani national identity card.

The accused had got the CNIC after paying Rs100,000 to some local agents have been in collusion with some officials of the Nadra and LG Department here, Mufakhar Adeel (FIA Divisional Deputy Director) informed here on Wednesday. The deputy director claimed that Sialkot-based agents including Dilshad Anjum alias Shabbir Sultan, Adeel Khan and Tanzeel are involved in getting issued the CNIC to the Afghan nationals for the huge amount. He said that it seems some officials of Nadra and LG Department have connived with these agents.

The FIA team raided NADRA office Sialkot but the agents managed to escape from the scene. The FIA officials said that the accused have admitted to have got issued dozens of fake Pakistani CNICs to Afghan nationals after paying huge amounts.

Mufakhar Adeel said that the FIA has registered a case (630/2018) against the Afghan national, three agents – Dilshad Anjum, Adeel Khan and Tanzeel and some officials of Nadra and LG Department under sections 30 Nadra Ordinance and 14 Foreign Act.

He said that the accused Nadra officials would also be arrested soon in this big scam.