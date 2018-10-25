Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Wednesday snubbed Afghanistan for ‘baseless and unfounded allegations’ regarding the latest Kandahar attacks.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said that no hard evidence or intelligence information had been shared to date with Pakistan to substantiate such claims.

The spokesperson said in the presence of Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability, “it would have been more appropriate to invoke the relevant arrangement instead of resorting to media blame game which is contrary to the seven principles of cooperation agreed between the two sides.”

On October 18, a gunman wearing a uniform of the Afghan security forces opened fire on the gathering, killing Kandahar province’s powerful police chief, General Abdul Raziq, provincial intelligence head Abdul Momin Hassankhail, and a journalist. US Brigadier General Jeffrey Smiley was among 13 people wounded in the attack.

The top US and NATO commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, also attended the meeting but was not injured. “I want to say that this conspiracy was plotted in Pakistan,” Afghan President Ghani said during a trip to Kandahar on October 23. He said: “So Pakistan should give us the criminals so that we can bring them to justice.”

Kabul and Washington have both repeatedly accused Pakistan of providing safe havens for militants, a claim Islamabad has denied and countered with charges that Pakistani insurgents have found sanctuary in Afghanistan.

In January, the US suspended security assistance to Pakistan targeting the Coalition Support Fund. State Department said the US was suspending ‘security assistance’ to Pakistan as the trust level between the two countries drastically declined. Washington said Pakistan will be able to receive the suspended funding if it took ‘decisive actions’ against the Haqqani Network and the Afghan Taliban.

Pakistan claimed it fought the war against terrorism largely from its own resources “which has cost over $ 120 billion in 15 years.” Pakistan said the money it had received from the US was mainly reimbursements for supporting US-led coalition forces after they invaded Afghanistan in 2001.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said there were differences on many issues with the US including Afghanistan. “They have their own views on Afghanistan. We have told them if Washington can blame us for the border infiltrations, why can’t it tell Kabul to check their side,” he asserted.

The minister said in his brief interaction with US President Donald Trump he had delivered a message that peace in Afghan was vital for peace in the region.

The United Nations refugee agency and local officials say there are 2.7 million Afghans, including 1.5 million registered as refugees, in Pakistan. The displaced families have fled decades of conflict, ethnic and religious persecution, poverty and economic hardships in turmoil-hit Afghanistan.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi and UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock met Prime Minister Imran Khan last month and expressed their gratitude to the people and government of Pakistan – acknowledging Pakistan’s generosity in hosting one of the world’s largest refugee populations for decades.

UN surveys suggest that around 60 percent of Afghan refugees were either born in Pakistan or were minors when their parents migrated to Pakistan. War-shattered Afghanistan is therefore alien to most of these young people who were already part of the local economy in different ways.

These refugees are reluctant to go back to Afghanistan where security conditions have deteriorated in the wake of the stalemated war between US-backed Afghan security forces and the Taliban.

During his recent visit to Kabul, Qureshi had “underlined the need for dignified, sustainable repatriation of Afghan refugees to their homeland through a gradual and time-bound plan.”