Share:

LAHORE - For the first time ever in Pakistan, the French and German embassies jointly organised a classical musical event, titled Stradivaria at Pearl Continental Hotel on Wednesday.

The event kicked off with a joint press conference of French and Dutch Ambassadors Dr Marc Barety and Kobler respectively.

Dr Marc Barety said: “Such events would be arranged in another two cities to cement bilateral cooperation. Lahore has a rich culture heritage and we are pleased to perform at the cultural hub.”

He continued: “The Germans and French celebrate the centenary of the World War-1 in a different way with music. It was the political will that led to creation of EU for brining peace in Europe. Enemies for centuries are now bonded into an unbreakable bond of friendship. It is even more so in this region, South Asia, where conflicts and tensions between neighbours are sad reality.”

“The World War-I was fought between Germany and France some 100 years ago but later, both countries repented and admitted their mistake. They joined hands for the development of science, technology education and took their countries to the zenith of development and prosperity. Music is a privileged field of Franco-German cooperation and it is its heart,” he concluded.

Moving gracefully, the musicians took their positions onstage with poise. They swaged and waltzed to the melodies emanating from the sleek electronic violins, creating a soulful ambience without uttering a word and that was the charm of performance.

The artist who performed included Daniel Cuiller (Violinist & Conductor), Alain Pegeot (Violinist), Francois Cost (Violinist), Thomas Luks (Cello) and Benja Lescoat (Alto).

The ensemble performance ranged from Jean-Philippe Rameau, French composer (1683-1764), Ludwig Van Beethoven German composer (1770-1827), to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Austrian composer (1756-1791). The next concert will be held at Karachi, Marriott hotel on 26th Oct.