A three-member French Police delegation visited the Central Police Office on Wednesday. The delegation met senior police officers and discussed issued related to mutual cooperation in security and professional training, a police spokesman said. Police Attaché Emmanuel Tombolato, Deputy Police Attaché Mr. Jeane Christophe Hilaire and Immigration Liaison Officer Mr. Laurent Aubertin were part of the delegation. Punjab Additional-IG (Operations) Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Lahore CCPO Bashir Ahmad Nasir, DIG Mirza Faraan Baig and Deputy Commandant Police Training College Chung Ata Muhammad were also present in the meeting. “The French experts offered Punjab Police short-training refresher courses based on modern techniques related to forensic science, crime investigation and ID verification along with other subjects in order to improve capacity building and efficiency,” the spokesman said. During the meeting, formation of a Training Network System equipped with modern standards between both the police forces was also discussed while prospects of mutual exchange of under training officials and officers, online lectures by experts, video-tele-conferences and an MOU between training institutions of both the countries was also analyzed. Azhar Hameed Khokhar nominated DIG Training Punjab Mirza Faraan Baig as a focal person for coordination with French delegation and said that experience of French Police will be helpful in improving the professional skills of Punjab Police.–Staff Reporter